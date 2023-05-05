Go to the golden autumn with the Asian Games colleagues_Hangzhou_Events_Sports

Original title: Going to the Golden Autumn with Asian Games counterparts

“Ten Cities for the Asian Games” Tianjin Station.

When the bright sunshine continues to breed the enthusiasm of summer, along with the green leaves on the branches, there is also the surging ambition of this Asian Games city on the banks of the Qiantang River.

The whole country is looking forward to it: In September 2023, the Hangzhou Asian Games will open to the whole of Asia and the world.

The glory of the Asian Games has blown all over the land of China—at the end of last month, the large-scale cultural promotion activity of “Auspicious Tour in Ten Cities of Asian Games” (hereinafter referred to as “Ten Cities of Asian Games”) was launched in Beijing, the “Double Olympic City”. It means that the “Ten Cities for the Asian Games” event has officially come to an end.

From May 2021 to April 2023, Hangzhou spent nearly two years traveling north, south, and west, embracing, blending, and having affectionate dialogues with ten cities.

This is a “wonderful appointment” with the Hangzhou Asian Games. After the “Ten Cities in the Asian Games”, the preparations for the Asian Games immediately opened a new chapter. Spring is deep and summer is shallow, let us accumulate the heat of summer together to welcome the full bloom of autumn.

Ten Cities in Two Years: Ignite Sports Passion

On May 30, 2021, the “Asian Games in Ten Cities” event was officially launched at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium (“Big Lotus”). Xu Haifeng, winner of my country’s first Olympic gold medal, presented Hangzhou Asian Games mascots to eight youth champion representatives, hoping that the spirit of sportsmanship will be passed on from generation to generation.

That is to say, since that summer, the “Asian Games Ten Cities” activity carried heavy bags on its back, went north, south, and west, and successively entered Shanghai, Xi’an, Tianjin, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and ten cities in Beijing. City, promote the Asian Games culture to the whole country.

The luggage is full of three “Asian Games gifts”, namely “Asian Games UP” (Asian Games fun run), “Asian Games MUSIC” (Asian Games good voice) and “Asian Games TALK” (Asian Games presentation). Sending gifts to these ten cities that have hosted major events or international conferences is not only Hangzhou’s sincerity in inviting people from all over the country to share the Asian Games event, but also a strong stroke of Hangzhou and ten cities to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, bringing the dream of sports power into the In the torrent of the Chinese dream, inject passion and dreams into the new era and new journey.

Every time a city is visited, the “Asian Games in Ten Cities” activity plans activities in line with the local characteristics according to the sports culture characteristics of different cities, so as to spread the Asian Games culture in an all-round way and show the style of the Asian Games.

On the banks of the Huangpu River, the G60 Science and Technology Cloud Corridor, an important platform for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, is in full bloom for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Asian Games-themed light show is also lit up on the large outdoor screen of the Citigroup Building in Lujiazui, radiant and echoing each other; In the ancient city of Xi’an, “Asian Games UP” and “Asian Games MUSIC” staged “Running in the Rain” and “Singing in the Rain” in the Tang Paradise. The encounter in the heavy rain made Hangzhou Asian Games and Xi’an, which was about to usher in the National Games at that time, “get closer and closer” ; In Jiangtan, Wuhan, the audience and actors sang “Asia’s glory is waiting for you” and “Heart and heart, @Future”. Everyone knows that it is a heart song sung to everyone; “Congcong”, “Lianlian” and “Chenchen” together with the mascot of the Chengdu Universiade “Rongbao” “achieve dreams” for the Asian Games; The venue and the Nansha sub-venue ran together to pay tribute to the Greater Bay Area. The 13-year continuation of the Asian Games torch on the eastern land slowly unfolded…

At the end of April this year, the final station of the “Ten Cities of the Asian Games” was held in Beijing. This “Double Olympic City” also hosted the Asian Games 23 years ago in 1990, showing the vigorous and vigorous posture of the Chinese nation breaking through the ice; 23 years later, Hangzhou took over the baton of the Asian Games and blew the Asian Games rally Number.

From Hangzhou to Beijing, from the banks of the Qiantang River to the banks of the Bohai Sea, this trip of ten cities in the past two years is also an initial journey to show the spirit of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Over the past two years, overcoming uncertain factors such as tight preparation time, difficult coordination in different places, and repeated epidemics, especially after the postponement of the Asian Games, the “Ten Cities for the Asian Games” still did not change its original intention and moved forward all the way.

The “Ten Cities in the Asian Games” event has also been highly praised by the Olympic Council of Asia. At the close of the Beijing station, Mr. Hussain, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, sent a special congratulatory letter, expressing his appreciation and thanks for the hard work and unremitting efforts of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou City and the Asian Games Organizing Committee, and fully affirmed the “Asian Games Going Ten Years” The “City” event is of great significance for boosting the confidence of the whole of Asia in the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games, conveying the image of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and promoting the Asian Olympic spirit.

Going to the Asian Games Together: Welcome to the Glorious Golden Autumn

It is both an end and a new start.

Just as the official theme promotion song of the Hangzhou Asian Games sang: “From now to the future, let the dream bloom beyond the limit again”, the story of “Ten Cities in the Asian Games” has come to an end for the time being, but the excitement of the Hangzhou Asian Games has just begun.

In the “Ten Cities for the Asian Games”, mature models of lightweight scale, combined activities, and integrated media communication have been continuously exported. Afterwards, activities such as “Holding Hands to Talk about the Asian Games”, “Hundreds of People Talking about the Asian Games”, “Asian Games Singing in Ten Cities” and other activities also continued to enrich the citizens’ experience of the Asian Games.

Today, there are still more than 100 days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Hangzhou is sprinting at full speed, trying to bring more Asian Games surprises to the people of the country, and let the Asian Games wave “sweep” the world stage.

This is a national fitness covenant. The 56 competition venues and 31 training venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games have been opened to benefit the people since July 1 last year, setting a precedent for domestic comprehensive sports venues to be opened to national fitness and mass sports before the game. In order to maximize the effect of the Asian Games, this year Hangzhou released ten sports venues to benefit the people, including low-cost free benefits, public welfare training benefits, sports consumption benefits, etc., so that all people can share the Asian Games dividend.

This is also a covenant of “wisdom”. The Hangzhou Asian Games is the first event that incorporates “smart” into the concept of the game. Driven by digital reform, the Hangzhou Asian Games not only launched the “Asian Games Digital Torchbearer” for the first time in the world, but also created the first one-stop digital viewing service platform in the history of international large-scale comprehensive sports games, “Smart Asian Games One-Stop”, which provides The audience provides “one-stop” services from ticket purchase, travel, game watching to accommodation, food and tourism.

This is a covenant of urban civilization. “Holding a meeting well and improving a city”, Hangzhou resolutely implements the requirements of “simple, safe and wonderful” to promote the urban landscape environment, social environment, and cultural environment to achieve all-round overall improvement, so that the Asian Games will become Hangzhou to the world Another wonderful appearance.

With glory and dreams in mind, Hangzhou is making every effort to fulfill its solemn promise of “making the 19th Asian Games a splendid sports and cultural event with Chinese characteristics, Zhejiang style, Hangzhou charm and splendor”.

