But how do you go to work by bike? This is the question that more or less all the nearby commuters ask me who use the train but above all the car to get to and from Milan. And when I begin to tell there are many other questions to be answered and which at this point I have decided to group in this vademecum al bike commuting.

Meanwhile: what does going to work by bike mean to me? They mean 30 km outward and as many backfrom Brianza to the center of Milan (between the Palestro and San Babila underground stops). I usually do it by train: leaving the house at 7:10, train at 7:24 for Garibaldi, railway link to Porta Venezia and a short walk to be at the office around 8:45. Let’s say 1 hour and 30 of travel. Ditto on the way back: turn off the computer at 6.15pm and be home at 7.45pm.

The Trenord season ticket would cost me 30 euros per week or 82 euros per month or 712 euros per year. But since I am “privileged” and I have been working in smart working some days of the week since before the pandemic, I have always bought the single ticket, 7.20 euros per day round trip. On average I go 2 or 3 times a week to the office, but sometimes I have to use the car. From the point of view of commute by car for me it means 4 euros on the underground (2 euros per journey), another 2 euros for the interchange parking, sometimes a few toll booths on the Milan ring roads plus obviously petrol. And never, really never less than 2 hours of travel. Unsustainable.

Cycling to work: questions and answers

Already in this way we understand that the car is the least economic solution (as well as the least ecological and usually the slowest), the train is sustainable and then there is going to work by bike. Of which we now see questions and answers.

1. Do you take more or less time?

According to Google Maps (which is an algorithm, so it calculates the average journey times based on the vehicle) I should take exactly 2 hours. It takes me about 1 hour and 10 minutes to go, about 1 hour and a half to return (there are about 220 meters in altitude, downhill on the way out and uphill on the way back). Let’s say it’s slightly more advantageous on the outward journey and the same on the return journey. But certainly competitive with the train and, apart from sensational strokes of luck, certainly faster than the car.

2. Don’t you arrive all sweaty?

Not in the morning. Leaving anyway 7:10 from home the air is still fresh from the night and I arrive just a little sweaty on my back where the backpack with the computer is. On the way back yes, a lot. That is, I already sweat a lot when I play sports, but at 6.30 pm when I leave the center of Milan, the city is scorched by the hours of heat (and I am referring to these days in May when the African heat arrives with peaks of over 30°C). So I get home in a sweat and I have to take a shower.

3. But then you change?

No, even from the point of view of the dress code I am privileged, that is I can dress casual, even with a t-shirt and some days even with shorts. Additional note: I don’t even use shorts with pads because I’m lucky enough to have a very comfortable gravel seat even like this. The only thing is that I use SPD liners, so I keep a spare pair of sneakers at the office. Sure, you had to put on a suit, shirt and tie it would not be feasible, at least in these terms.

4. Don’t you get tired?

Well not, if you ride a bike a bit 30 km, or 60 in one day broken in two, is not a tiring distance. And frankly they shouldn’t be if you ride without performance or speed ambitions.

5. Do you have an e-bike?

No, now I have a gravel bike, before I also did it with a front MTB. Here, perhaps a suitable bike is essential: with the MTB it certainly took me longer and I also certainly had a little more effort, because the rolling of the tires is decidedly less advantageous. I have I also tried to do it with e-bikes: you don’t save time (the assistance reaches up to 25 km/h, after that it’s all legs) there is certainly less effort, as far as my journey is concerned, especially on the way back.

6. Would you do it in winter too?

For, on not because of the cold but because of the dark. The cold is a “problem” that can be solved easily after all, that is with the right clothing. But what really scares me is the dark: not so much for me, who can still pedal even in the dark with the lights on, but for others, that is the motorists, who despite putting the signal lights leave me calm at all. And I have no desire to be tense and nervous about cycling to work.

7. Is it relaxing?

Depends. It’s definitely endorphinic. Arriving at the office at 8 and something after pedaling is certainly more beneficial than after 1 hour and a half in traffic or public transport. Ditto when you get home in the evening, take a shower and then have dinner. Then cycling in a city like Milan is anything but relaxing. From Monza and then to Milan, along Viale Monza and Corso Buenos Aires, there are bike lanes but frankly it is a gymkhana in which attention can never be lowered. And I am referring of course to the behavior of the vehicles. It must be said that in the morning there are many parents with school-age children who use the bike lane and accompany them to school by bicycle but we are still far from being able to do so without always being on the alert.

8. Do you prefer the train or the bicycle?

Depends. I’m lucky enough to use a Trenord line that’s not as crowded as a cattle car, but I also have to admit that having to wear the FFP2 mask for all that time is really starting to tire me. If I can I use the bike, if I have to work, I pay 7.20 euros to have the possibility of earning almost 3 hours of work throughout my day.

9. But where do you put the bike?

This is an important point. My office is in a building with a caretaker and a gate, and a rack for bicycles, therefore safe. Then I also have the privilege of literally taking it to the office, and placing it next to the desk. But if I had to leave it on the street I would have many, many more doubts.

10. But why do you do it?

Well, that’s THE question. Why do I do this? For a mix of motifs. Because I don’t have to do it but I can choose if and when to do it. Because the obligation to wear an FFP2 mask even on vehicles, especially now with the heat, has made me quite tired. Because I can’t always carve out time to play sports during my days, and so this too is a way to get some exercise. Because habit bothers me and scares me, and sometimes I want or need to change the way I do things. Because doing the same things in different ways changes my point of view. Because on the bike I have no way of looking at the phone or using the computer or reading and it becomes time to think and I need it. And maybe there’s some other reason that I haven’t really figured out yet.

