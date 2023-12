Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his 1,200th official game as a professional can celebrate a goal, an assist and a victory. His club al-Nassr beat al-Riyadh 4-1 in the Saudi league on Friday.

The 38-year-old Portuguese initiated the victory in the 33rd minute after an assist from Sadio Mane and continues to lead the league scoring list with 16 goals.

“1,200 matches. What a ride but we’re not done yet,” Ronaldo wrote on X (Twitter). Al-Nassr is second in the table.

