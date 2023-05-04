goal by El Shaarawy who then goes ko. Peer of Caldirola- breaking latest news

Of Luca Valdiserri

The Giallorossi are seventh in the standings, the only good news being a draw between Milan and Cremonese. Mourinho attacks referee Chiffi: Worst ever

Just one point and Milan’s draw against Cremonese is the only good news for Roma who continue to lose pieces. El Shaarawy injured (season probably over) and Celik sent off in the final, with Mou furious against the referee Chiffi: I don’t think he had influence on the result but the worst referee of my career. Technically awful, he doesn’t build relationships with anyone on the pitch. Gives a red card to a player who slips, in the 96th minute, in a dead match. Rome, as a club, does not have the strength to refuse him. Rome which, now, is in seventh place for the separate ranking.

From 9 November onwards Roma and Monza scored the same number of points: 32. It was therefore a difficult away game, against a healthy team that came from three wins in a row and with Galliani who wanted to do his old Milan a favor. Roma showed up with more absentees than present: Dybala and Wijnaldum on the bench like statues; defense without Smalling, Kumbulla, Llorente and Karsdorp; Matic disqualified.

Beautiful the first half and full of toxins the second. Monza have an opportunity after 40 seconds but Rui Patricio is careful. On the contrary, Di Gregorio was distracted: he lost the ball on Abraham’s pressing and gives El Shaarawy the 1-0. Caldirola’s draw remember the one taken by Roma on Saturday against Milan: on a high ball that cuts the area, as happened with Saelemaekers, the defense squeezes too much in the center and a man is missing from the wide opponent. See also Yi Jianlian talks about status: being an athlete will not get better and better, this is very realistic

The furious Mourinho must play everything between Inter (Saturday) and Bayer Leverkusen (the following Thursday). Monza confirms its strength: it has nothing to do with the newly promoted teams. And against such a decimated Rome, perhaps, he could even dare something more.