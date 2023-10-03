Home » goal by Gonzalez, goal by Dossena and Nzola- breaking latest news
by Alessandro Bocci

Great first half for Fiorentina who could even end with a better lead, in the second half Ranieri put Oristanio and the Sardinians improved but were unable to become dangerous. Viola third in the standings

A Monday in the name of young rampant coaches: Vincenzo Italiano drags Fiorentina up to 3rd place, together with Juventus and Napoli, Raffaele Palladino wins the first away match of the championship with Monza and reduces the dazzling Sassuolo, who had just knocked out the Juve and Inter in the space of four days. But the loudest, most affectionate and sincere applause was received by Ranieri in his old stadium. A strange mix of feelings. The Viola do not forgive their old coach, who gave Florence a promotion to Serie A, an Italian Cup and a Super Cup in the time of Cecchi Gori. Memorable nights whose memory perhaps makes Sir Claudio’s present less bitter. Ranieri called to a titanic undertaking, to save Cagliari, still beaten and still last.

Fiorentina resolved the issue in just 21′, thanks to the usual Nico Gonzalez and Dossena’s own goal from the young Kayode’s cross from the right. At the last gasp the Viola also found the first goal from a center forward, the lob from Nzola, who came on in place of Beltran. Even if it’s too early to understand what the Italian band’s championship will be, the signs are encouraging: the first half was sparkling and this time in the second half the decline was contained and did not produce any damage.

