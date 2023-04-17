goal by Maehle and penalty by Cabral-breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Atalanta drew 1-1 in Florence and failed to reach Inter – beaten by Monza on Saturday – in fifth place in the standings. A goal from Maehle in the first half and a penalty from Cabral in the 56th minute decides.

In the first half, Fiorentina pushed hard and came close to scoring on at least three occasions through Nico Gonzalez and Cabral, but were hit in the first real Nerazzurri lunge: Maehle — on his third league goal — good at entering centrally and beating Terracciano outgoing. The blow hurts the Viola who struggle to find the reaction.

Even in the second half, the hosts start strong with Nico Gonzalez and Barak, but Sportiello keeps a good guard. In the 53rd minute, the Var was stopped for a possible handball by Toloi in the area. Guide goes to on field review and assign the penalty. Cabral displaces Sportiello and signs the draw. In the 64th minute, the Italian loses Brekalo (entering the second half in place of Ikon) because he suffers a blow to the head.

Eight minutes later the Viola coach played the Biraghi card who, after a handful of seconds, hit the post on a free kick. Fiorentina made themselves dangerous in the final also with Sottil, but they didn't pass. In the long recovery, then, Sportiello super on Bonaventura in the last lily assault. Atalanta remains sixth, Fiorentina threatens Juventus and Bologna at 42.