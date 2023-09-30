goal by Pulisic and Okafor- breaking latest news

Six wins out of seven, the third in a row and first place in the standings. Milan crushed Lazio and removed, perhaps definitively, the post-derby depression. Pioli is once again “on fire” after the 2-0 scored by Pulisic and Okafor in the second half. Leao is the mirror of the Devil, his first half-hour dawdling conditions a slow and idealess team in which Theo Hernandez is unable to engage the turbo and Adli, in his first time as director at San Siro, is static and intimidated. When suddenly, in a 0-0 match, Rafa’s liquid talent lights up, the music changes quickly. Milan shakes up and the match takes a specific direction. Two goals in photocopy: Leao sinks and crosses into the area, the attackers strike.

The risen Devil celebrates with his people, while Lazio wonders about yet another colorless test. They play not to take them, but in the long run they are overwhelmed by Pulisic’s talent, the dynamism and quality of Reijnders, the Rossoneri’s desire to go beyond the difficulties of that inane first half hour. Lazio crashed. Provedel the best. He has an opportunity with Isaksen, who has just come on to make it 1-1, but Florenzi’s intervention extinguishes the smiles of the Lazio players and in injury time Pedro invents a goal disallowed due to Immobile’s offside. A useless feat. There is little of Sarri in this Lazio: dynamism, verticalization and team play are missing. He holds the fight as long as he can, then leaves the scene. The numbers fail: 7 points in 7 games with 4 defeats, the third away. And there is no shortage of tension over a polemical post from Immobile’s wife, Jessica, who published a cryptic phrase on Instagram: “Gratitude is a rare flower.” He seemed to be addressing the coach, who Ciro sent him to the bench, but instead it seems he was addressing some fans who were happy with the exclusion of the center forward. A social story.

Lazio: Provedel well, Luis Alberto is nowhere to be seen

Milan has other, more joyful thoughts. Pioli enjoys the quality of his deep squad. The new ones work, even those who start from the bench: Musah does not regret the injured Lotfus-Cheek and Okafor scores the second consecutive goal after Cagliari. In the second half the team is convincing in terms of pace, intensity and vertical play. A ferocious Milan. Pulisic and Leao are elusive arrows, Adli grows out of conviction and Reijnders, glued to Rovella, is the inexhaustible pendulum between midfield and attacking midfield. After breaking the balance, the Rossoneri have two opportunities to double the lead, but Provedel is decisive on Musah and Pulisic. Pioli is happy and jokes: “I won’t watch Inter again until the return match.” Perhaps the derby has truly been exorcised

