Super episode of Goal Deejay. Melissa Satta guest will be the rapper and voice actor Vito Shade who will present his new single “MOODY” exclusively in the format dedicated to goals and music. Three albums released and a fourth coming soon, 12 platinum records and 4 gold records make SHADE one of the most popular artists on the Italian scene. Il new single “LUNATICA” out today March 10 on all digital platforms describes the relationship with a girl from Angel Face, but with unpredictable and inconstant behaviors. Obviously our goals with one cannot be missed totally revolutionized ranking accompanied by the hits of the Spotify playlist. To enrich the column there will be the BIG NAME OF THE WEEK that you have chosen and the amateur goal. Don’t miss it because a sparkling episode awaits us, all to the rhythm of music: a “LUNATICA” episode.

The appointment is for tonight at 19.00 and 23.00 on Sky Sport Football, at 23.00 on Sky Sport Calcio and streaming on NOW.