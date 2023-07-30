Goal of the Month June 2023: Chaanoune’s withdrawal is Goal of the Month

Status: 07/30/2023 08:18 a.m

Radouane Chaanounes from Fortuna Düsseldorf is Goalscorer of the Month June 2023. The sensational retreat of the soccer player with a leg amputation wins with almost 50 percent of all votes.

This goal is undoubtedly an absolute highlight in the history of the goal of the month, which is so rich in highlights. There have been many retreating goals in the more than 50-year history of the competition – and these were often artistic and spectacular. When Chaanoune scored in the Bundesliga game of the amputees against Mainz, you watch the video again and again because you simply can’t believe what the Düsseldorfer is doing despite his handicap.

Withdraw with assistants

Even the game is worth seeing. Teammate and team captain Jonas Lappe plays the pass high in front of the Mainz box from beyond the middle line. The ball exactly reaches Chaanoune, who has his back to the goal. He supports himself on his walkers and catapults his body horizontally into the air, takes the ball volley and completes it with a perfect form by pulling back. The Mainz goalkeeper rushes out of his box, but is too late. A fabulous goal that has no equal in the long list of the best goals of the month since 1971.

The ninth TdM for Fortuna Düsseldorf

This is only the third season of the Bundesliga for amputees and Düsseldorf is the reigning German champion. In the Rhinelanders’ title season, 27-year-old Chaanoune was top scorer with 16 goals.

It is the ninth goal for Fortuna Düsseldorf to be awarded the coveted gold medal at the sports show. Reiner Geye scored the first in October 1972.