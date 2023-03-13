Look and look, no shot demonstrates with certainty that Rabiot, before scoring the 3-2 goal against Sampdoria, touched the ball with his hand, or rather with the upper part of his (left) arm. Were this the case, the goal would have been cancelled, since every touch of the hand/arm, even fortuitous, by the player who scores (“immediately”) involves the annulment of the goal. So this the reason for Di Bello’s “silence”. Var of the match at the Stadium: in the absence of images clear the judgment of the field remains.

Kumbulla, because the video of the Var is ‘halfway through’

However, the silence of the Var Pairetto was partialconnected with the Olimpico from the Var room in Lissone, on the occasion of the penalty with a red card that opened the doors to success for Sassuolo against Roma. Kumbulla’s madness is evidentwho by kicking Berardi could only be sent off (foreseeable two-match disqualification), but equally clear that it was a reaction to the behavior of the Sassuolo striker. Berardi, in fact, from the ground moves his leg between those of Kumbulla, standing, in turn hinting at a kick, which however remains a… kick, almost hidden. What changes? A lot, because regardless of the disciplinary measure that would have fallen to him (booking, in case) if a foul had been recognized he would have recovered with a free-kick in the area for Roma and not with a penalty for Sassuolo (without prejudice to the expulsion of Kumbulla). From what has been seen on the air, however, only the final part of the action was shown to Fabbri by Pairettoand (the reaction of Kumbulla in fact): evidently in the Var room they did not consider that the images clearly showed an incorrect action by Berardi.