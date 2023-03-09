Home Sports Goal stealing in the National League
SC Bern is disallowed a goal on Saturday that would have been regular in any other league in the world. The phenomenon is piling up – what’s going on in the National League?

When is a goal a goal? It’s no longer clear in the National League.

Philipp Schmidli / Keystone

Geneva, Les Vernets, Saturday evening, the Geneva/Servette duel against SC Bern, it’s the 32nd minute, after a stick hit by defender Henrik Tömmernes there is a power play for SCB. National team defender Romain Loeffel scores from long-range to make it 2-2. But the Geneva coach Jan Cadieux takes his challenge, shortly afterwards the referees Michaël Tscherrig and Alex Dipietro annul the goal because of “visual goalkeeper disability”. Although Oscar Lindberg was not in the goal area when Loeffel fired his shot and certainly had not touched the goalkeeper Gauthier Descloux.

