Goalie Lindner starts training in Sion

Goalie Heinz Lindner is back in training at his club Sion around six weeks after his operation for a testicular tumor.

As the ÖFB keeper reported on the ORF program “Sport am Sonntag”, he will be present at the first unit of the Swiss second division team on Thursday. “But I won’t start from zero to 100, there will be a plan with the physios,” said Lindner.

Lindner about his cancer

“The family helped me a lot”

He is doing very well now. “I’m no longer in pain and can move normally,” explained the Upper Austrian, who received the diagnosis in May, three months after the birth of his son. “It was a shock that goes to the spinal cord, but the family helped me a lot,” explained Lindner.

The 32-year-old was in the ÖFB goal in the first two European Championship qualifying games in March, and he saw the 1-1 draw against Belgium in Brussels on Saturday in front of the TV set. On Tuesday against Sweden, Lindner will be at the Ernst Happel Stadium, on Monday he will be visiting his teammates at their camp in Vienna and will have lunch with them.

Lindner on the European Championship qualification

His goal is to quickly return to the selection. “But I also know that the second Swiss league isn’t the best stepping stone.” Lindner still has a two-year contract with the Super League relegated team, but it’s unclear whether there will be a change of club.