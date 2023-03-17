Home Sports Goalie Noam Baumann tells of trial and error
Transfer confusion and a question worth millions: The career of Hünenberg goalie Noam Baumann took these strange detours

The 26-year-old goalie Noam Baumann was in high gear after leaving FC Wil in 2018 – but suddenly his career came to a standstill. The man from Zug tells what stories typical of modern football have happened to him since then and how he ended up back in Wil. Last summer he was caught in a dilemma ready for the stage: Should he choose Saudi millions? Or for a lot of time with the young family?

Thumbs up: Noam Baumann has returned to calmer climes in Wil.

Photo: Gianluca Lombardi

For a long time Noam Baumann didn’t want to talk big about this story. Perhaps it was too personal, too unusual, charged with too much tabloid potential. Now he does it anyway. Which probably has to do with the fact that his daughter has been born in the meantime and he is stuck in the fluffy emotional world of a young father.

