Former ÖFB national team goalkeeper Pavao Pervan has extended his contract with German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg by one year until 2025. The club announced this on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has been playing for the VW factory team since 2018, where he is number two behind Belgian Koen Casteels, who is leaving the club after this season. Pervan has made four competitive appearances so far this season.

