Goalie Stankovic gets the double with AEK Athens

ÖFB legionnaire Cican Stankovic has been able to call himself a Greek double winner since Wednesday evening. The ex-Salzburg goalkeeper won the cup final against PAOK Saloniki 2-0 in AEK Athens kit.

The 30-year-old kept his goal clean, although his team had been outnumbered for almost the entire game after Lazaros Rota (6th) was ruled out early on. AEK had already fixed the 13th championship title a week and a half ago. It was the 16th triumph in the cup.

At PAOK, ex-Rapidler Stefan Schwab played until the 78th minute, Thomas Murg was only on the bench.