the challenge

From Robbio to the hot fields of southern Italy. The talented goalkeeper Matteo Andreoli, born in 2005, will play in the Turris club of Torre del Greco in the Serie C championship next season. the third national series of youth teams.

But the dream is to be able to taste professional football as well, since the stuff seems to be there. After the football school in Pro Vercelli, a slice of Italian football history a few kilometers from Lomellina, in fact the very young goalkeeper Andreoli has already started touring Italy for other experiences in the youth teams. The most significant in recent seasons in Gubbio, a Serie C team. In the meantime, there were also the first calls in blue. As in 2019 when the extreme defender Lomellino was called up in the Italian under 15 representative of the Serie C teams.

Now the call from Torre del Greco, where the young goalkeeper from Robbia went in recent days for the agreement that will be formalized in the next few days. Robbio is all cheering for Andreoli. His family is known, his father Davide and grandfather Gianfranco are owners of a hydraulic repair business and are active in the Robbio prize.

«He will be the goalkeeper of the Turris Primavera team – underlines his father Davide Andreoli -. Certainly an important step in his professional growth. In the next few days he will join the team. Being the goalkeeper of the Primavera, he will also be in the hierarchy of the first team, which he has important objectives in the next championship. The future is still to be written, in the south there is certainly an incredible warmth and passion for football. My son will certainly have the opportunity to show off between the posts ». –