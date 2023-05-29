Home » Goalkeeper Heča is returning from Sparta to Slovácko after five years
Goalkeeper Heča is returning from Sparta to Slovácko after five years

Goalkeeper Heča is returning from Sparta to Slovácko after five years

“I’m glad that I received an offer from Slovácko, which in recent years has moved towards the Czech top. Of course, I’ve been watching the club the whole time and I believe that I will be instrumental in some further success,” said Heča. Slovácko took fifth place in the just ended league year.

The experienced goalkeeper was on the edge of the starting line-up for most of his time in Sparta. He played a total of 68 competitive games for the Letná team and won the domestic cup with him in addition to the league title. In the past championship season, however, he only got the opportunity in the second league B-team. 🆕 Slovácko’s first summer signing is goalkeeper Milan Heča, who is transferring from Sparta Prague. He signed a contract with Slovácko until the summer of 2026.

Heča played only for Slovácko and Sparta in the league. He has 181 starts in the top competition.

