Czech goalkeeper Šimon Hrubec is second in the statistics of the Swiss hockey league with an average of 1.85 goals conceded per game. Only Reto Berra from Friborg (1.79) is better than the Zurich goalkeeper. With a success rate of 93.06 percent, Hrubec ranks fourth behind Connor Hughes from Lausanne (93.68), Berra (93.40) and Sandro Aeschlimann from Davos (93.26).

