Home » Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to prove himself in another sport
Sports

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to prove himself in another sport

by admin

He loves sports. Petr Čech embellished his professional career as a football goalkeeper with a decent collection of trophies, he is also no stranger to other sectors. He continues to play hockey and is also into cycling. He still remembers the time when he worked in Rennes, when the whole country was alive with the famous Tour de France. In the future, he would like to start L’Etape. “I hope that I will succeed, that I will have time to prepare for it. It could work,” Čech said at the weekend at this year’s event.

See also  Ukraine Russia, latest war news, live | Alarm from Kiev: Moscow uses spy balloons in Ukraine

You may also like

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain...

CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy