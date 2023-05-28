Home » Goalkeeper Kovář believes that he will continue in Sparta next season as well
Goalkeeper Kovář believes that he will continue in Sparta next season as well

Goalkeeper Matěj Kovář believes that he will be catching for Sparta footballers in the next year as well. The 23-year-old goalkeeper came to Letná at the beginning of September on loan from Manchester United and won his first league title with Pražany in the very first season. In an interview with journalists, he praised how Sparta grew close to his heart. He is convinced that Letenští can fight their way into the group of the Champions League in the summer.

