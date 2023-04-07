Home Sports Goalkeeper Malík will continue to catch in the Finnish league for KooKoo
Malík has been working in KooKoo since the 2021/22 season, in which he immediately became one of the mainstays on the way to a historic fourth place. This year, the Kouvul team was eliminated in the quarter-finals after a clear defeat by the winner of the regular season Tappara Tampere 0:4 per match.

In two seasons in the Finnish league, Malík caught 58 games with an average of 2.28 goals conceded per game and a success rate of 91 percent, in the playoffs he added another 17 starts with an average of 2.10 and a success rate of 92.8.

The son of the former successful Czech defender Marek Malík, who has both Czech and American citizenship, has played only two matches for Třinec in the Czech Extraliga. At that time, he worked mainly in the farm team Ocelarů in Frýdek-Místek, for which he played 49 matches in the first league.

