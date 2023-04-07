Malík has been working in KooKoo since the 2021/22 season, in which he immediately became one of the mainstays on the way to a historic fourth place. This year, the Kouvul team was eliminated in the quarter-finals after a clear defeat by the winner of the regular season Tappara Tampere 0:4 per match.

In two seasons in the Finnish league, Malík caught 58 games with an average of 2.28 goals conceded per game and a success rate of 91 percent, in the playoffs he added another 17 starts with an average of 2.10 and a success rate of 92.8.