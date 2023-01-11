Foot skills and game reading: the bianconeri have been following him for years and in the match against Cremonese he added points in his favour. It is with Vicario one of the most convincing profiles, a possible assault in the summer
In his first outing in Serie A alongside the new general manager Maurizio Scanavino, at the Zini stadium in Cremona, Federico Cherubini took notes on Marco Carnesecchi, the goalkeeper who defends the goal for Cremonese but is owned by Atalanta.
See also Donadoni: Milan will qualify for the Champions League again, the Milan derby will be crucial – yqqlm