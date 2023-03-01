A crazy derby, with 6 goals, Toro twice ahead and Juve who overturned it in the second half, with Chiesa and Pogba (first presence of the season) entering the field to give the shock. It’s hard to say if Allegri is more satisfied with the fourth consecutive victory in the championship or alarmed by the two goals conceded in the first half, but it’s a two-faced Juve, capable of suffering and then placing the winning paw when the opponent is on the ropes.

And sadly for Juric this Bull only lasted 45 minutes. In which, however, the grenade scared the cousins, down twice and in great difficulty in possession and management of the maneuver. Four goals in the first half of the Mole derby haven’t been seen since 1995, Juve puts in its own and Bremer forgets Karamoh in the area for Toro’s advantage. Heart reaction for the 1-1 with percussion by Kostic on the left for Cuadrado’s deflected shot. The draw does not change the inertia of a match managed by Toro, dangerous with Sanabria leading, and then again in the lead with Sanabria, sharply ahead of Bremer and Szczesny.

Juve put it back on track with Danilo’s 2-2 that towers over Karamoh with a header from a corner, and then it spreads in the second half. Taking advantage of the changes and grenade fatigue. Chiesa and Pogba enter (first presence of the season) and Juve changes face, Chiesa immediately fishes the assist for Bremer’s 3-2 punch, which redeems itself after a horror first half. And in the final Rabiot finds the flicker of the 4-2 in the scrum, now Roma are in his sights to continue the climb towards Europe, pending the appeal to the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport for the penalty of 15 points in the standings