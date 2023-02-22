Of Paul Tomaselli

Lukaku, who took over from Dzeko, resolves the challenge at San Siro following a cross from Barella. The Bosnian had left the field unhappy and had argued with Onana

At the last meter, Inter emerges from the labyrinth on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku, who unloads from a few steps into the goal, after hitting the post with a header: the very tough Porto beat, the quarterfinals are there in front, clearly distinguishable. But nothing – in the third victory out of three of the Italians in the first leg of the round of 16 – is still guaranteed, a considerable effort will be needed on March 14 at Do Dragao: for a team that a year ago came out on top by winning at Anfield and this year scored three goals at the Camp Nou to draw in the decisive match against Barcelona, ​​returning unscathed from Portugal is by no means an impossible mission. It is enough to know, however, that the one against Porto (which only surrenders when there are 10 players left in the last quarter of an hour, here is the live coverage of the match) will still be a strange chess game to play with a helmet on. And that the balance, broken by Lukaku’s entry in the second half, remains thin.

The complexity of the double comparison emerges immediately. Inzaghi chooses Dzeko instead of the Belgian, even if the match is more sword than foil. Porto, more accustomed than Inter to moving at these altitudes, recovered Otavio and Galen, who unleashed the pressing hell. Conceiao adapts the 4-4-2 battle formation into a 4-2-3-1 which, with Taremi’s cuts and quick insertions, worries the Inter defence, which is not the fastest in Europe. In order not to risk that the team is split into two sections, Inzaghi pushes the winger button, who get up to widen and lengthen the field of action: as soon as Dimarco finds one of the rare moments of freedom, he packs a cross that Lautaro hits with a bad head. But most of all Darmian right to have more water for swimming. And they are furious strokes, in a water polo climate: intensity, nervousness and even a pinch of chaos seem to take over, with Otavio inciting him. Inter didn’t lose their heads even if after the Barella-Lukaku spat in Genoa the one between Onana and Dzeko took place, with the Bosnian badly inviting the goalkeeper not to protest with the referee Jovanovic. The tug of war in the first half to the advantage of Inter, because if Onana has to save Grujc with a knee, first Calhanoglu with a dry shot and then Bastoni with a deflection of the header from two steps away, they test the reflexes of the best Portuguese goalkeeper. See also Broni hosts a big Sunday there is Udine

The move by Conceiao who puts in an extra striker in the second half (Evanilson at the top, with Taremi on the left) however risks destabilizing Inter, who tries with Barella (slightly out) but trembles twice in two minutes: Onana fumbles at the Iranian attacker and then with two rejects plus a saving Skriniar in the same action, then stopped for offside, remembers that he still managed to fight for access to the final, when he was at Ajax. Inzaghi responds almost immediately by inserting Lukaku (and Gosens), even if Dzeko does not agree and hisses something against the coach. But the Belgian really seems to be the right key up front, with his ability to go deep and act as a foothold: Barella kicks high after a bank from Big Rom, while Lautaro touches Lukaku’s low assist again. The entry of Brozovic and above all the expulsion of the neurotic Otavio take away solidity from Porto, who is crushed: Lukaku gets rid of Pepe, heads a cross from Barella (now the peace between the two is official), hits the post and does not forgive on the rebuttal. Diogo Costa denies him shortly after the encore. And that would have been another story.