goals by Ikwuemesi, Miretti, Cambiaso, Rugani, own goal by Bronn, Yildiz and Weah – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Bocci, sent to Turin

Allegri’s team thrives at the Stadium and next Thursday they will challenge Frosinone in the quarter-finals of the competition

Made in Italy, to the delight of coach Spalletti, works. Juve with seven Italians, as only against Cagliari, overturns Salernitana, spreads, reaches the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, again at the Stadium, next Thursday against the treacherous Frosinone, who have already eliminated Turin and Naples away. Allegri shrugs, for now he takes advantage of a cold but sweet night in which Juve is left crippled by a false start, but he immediately jumps into the game, quickly bending it towards his side, spreading in the final. Everything easy.

The determined and fluid Lady, different from the sly and utilitarian one of the championship, plays quickly, exploits the flanks, showcases the jewelery: the unleashed Chiesa lights up the first three Juventus goals, Italian goals: Miretti opens with an assist from Cambiaso who doubles and at the start of the second half it was Rugani’s turn to extend. In the final, Juve enjoyed the clear talent of Yildiz, a predestined player, who provoked Bronn’s own goal and scored the 5-1, the second goal after the one against Frosinone in the championship, before Weah’s tennis-like 6-1, which at the end Juve had never scored yet. A happy night for the forty thousand people in the Stadium, never so full for an eighth of the Italian Cup. And among many good news also the debut of Nonge, Belgian, born in 2005, the thirtieth of the Next Gen to debut in the first team.

Rewinding the tape, the evening begins badly. Gatti’s unfortunate cross backwards, pressured by Legowski, turns into a delicious assist for Ikwuemesi. But the 0-1, after less than a minute, does not turn into a horror film for the Bianconeri. Allegri, compared to the championship, changes half the team: Perin in goal, Rugani in defense, Miretti in the middle of the field, Iling-Junior on the left and Milik in the heart of the area. Juve shakes itself and immediately pushes hard, playing almost against nature, that is, attacking, exploiting the flanks where Cambiaso and Chiesa are rampant and often looking for the central pocket. Salernitana, without eight players and another couple prudently kept on the bench by Pippo Inzaghi, were quickly crushed inside their own area and overturned within 35 minutes by Miretti and Cambiaso. Two goals and at least two other opportunities, a shot to turn near the Chiesa intersection and another tasty chance for Miretti, who fails to raise the shot favoring Fiorillo’s save. Also a penalty first awarded for a foul by Sambia on Gatti, then transformed by VAR into a free kick from the edge of the box. a serious, credible, willing Juve who unleashed themselves in the second half. Yildiz scores a goal and a half, Weah breaks the spell and now, perhaps, he will become useful to the cause. Salernitana melts away and on Sunday they repeat at Arechi: it will be another match, at least Inzaghi hopes so.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

