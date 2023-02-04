Home Sports Goals from Baschirotto and Strefezza, Lecce go to Cremona
Sports

Goals from Baschirotto and Strefezza, Lecce go to Cremona

by admin
Goals from Baschirotto and Strefezza, Lecce go to Cremona

The result was unlocked by Baschirotto’s header, which proved to be one of the most positive elements in this Salento championship

An action by Cremonese-Lecce (Photo Ansa)

Cremonese takes another step towards returning to Serie B. Against Lecce, after a boring and balanced first half, the Lombards gave way in the second half. Baschirotto’s header unlocked the resultwhich has been confirmed as one of the most positive elements in this Salento championship. The Giallorossi team gets an important victory which brings it to 23 points while lThe team led by Ballardini remains 8 in bottom position in Serie A without a win.

The match

After a balanced first half with few chances Lecce takes the game in hand and in the 50th minute Colombo almost takes the lead with a header. In the 58th minute the goal arrived: a cross from Hjulmand and a winning header this time from defender Baschirotto, in the third center of the season. Cremonese tries to react with Sernicola but the conclusion ends wide. In the 69th minute the Giallorossi doubled their lead: Meité loses the ball on Gonzalez’s pressing, with Strefezza flying towards the edge of the area, from where he launches an uncatchable left footed shot for the 2-0. The home formation feel the pinch and in the 83rd minute he risks conceding the third goal: Colombo sends Banda into goal, but Carnesecchi deflects for a corner.

See also  Rylov, the Putin-friendly swimmer, banned for 9 months: he supported the Russia-Ukraine war

You may also like

Shimano introduces two new glasses, S-PHYRE and AEROLITE...

The World Cup players become an NFT graphic...

Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days...

Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti

BRUNELLO CROSSING | Sportdimontagna.com

Curva Nord Bari: «SSC Bari take sides against...

Ford Italia is Official Car of the Intesa...

7 – #sixteenwomen say hot flashes

Sports, vegans and vitamin B12

Leon Radosevic: I want to help the team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy