Cremonese takes another step towards returning to Serie B. Against Lecce, after a boring and balanced first half, the Lombards gave way in the second half. Baschirotto’s header unlocked the resultwhich has been confirmed as one of the most positive elements in this Salento championship. The Giallorossi team gets an important victory which brings it to 23 points while lThe team led by Ballardini remains 8 in bottom position in Serie A without a win.

The match

After a balanced first half with few chances Lecce takes the game in hand and in the 50th minute Colombo almost takes the lead with a header. In the 58th minute the goal arrived: a cross from Hjulmand and a winning header this time from defender Baschirotto, in the third center of the season. Cremonese tries to react with Sernicola but the conclusion ends wide. In the 69th minute the Giallorossi doubled their lead: Meité loses the ball on Gonzalez’s pressing, with Strefezza flying towards the edge of the area, from where he launches an uncatchable left footed shot for the 2-0. The home formation feel the pinch and in the 83rd minute he risks conceding the third goal: Colombo sends Banda into goal, but Carnesecchi deflects for a corner.