goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a penalty from Berardi-breaking latest news

Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-1 at Mapei in anticipation of the last day championship. In the standings, the Tuscans close the season with 56 points, the Emilians with 45: for the Tuscan team it means that, if Turin does not beat Inter on Sunday and if UEFA were to exclude Juventus then, it would mean Europe through the championship.

But, above all, the ligliati can now focus on next Wednesday’s conference league final in Prague, against West Ham.

In the first half the Viola close to the net at the start with Cabral who first splinters the post with a header and then sees the goal denied by an excellent intervention by Russo. Then the black and greens grow and scare Cerofolini in the final with Pinamonti’s attempt just wide.

In the second half, the Italian team took the lead immediately: cross from the left, Russo misses everything in the rebound and gives the ball away to Cabral who simply supports the network. Cabral himself then, in the 70th minute, was punished for a hand in the area and the penalty for Sassuolo: Berardi from the spot he made no mistake and signed the draw.

In the final for Fiorentina he returned to the chair with a Euro goal from Saponara at 79′ e with the challenge of Nico Gonzalez at 84′. In the middle between the two goals, Ruan’s expulsion for a second yellow card and, from the 88th minute, even 9 players from Emilia for an exaggerated protest by Rogerio against the referee Marchetti: straight red. See also Italian Cup, groups and calendar defined up to the finals Seven teams from Pavia in contention