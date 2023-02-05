Of Sports editorial team

Spalletti’s Napoli moves to 16 points from Roma and Inter in anticipation of tonight’s derby at the San Siro. Osimhen reaches 16 goals this season: a record

Osimhen scores goal number 15, and once again the Napoli center forward is the absolute protagonist on the Spezia field. The goals of the season are 16 in total and Osimhen, an uncatchable striker, becomes the fourth player in the history of Napoli capable of reaching this quota in the first 21 days of Serie A, after Luis Vinicio (in 1955/56), Edinson Cavani (in 2012 /13) and Gonzalo Higuan (in 2015/16). Napoli beat Spezia 3-0, the goals all in the second half: the Georgian talent Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring, his exploits also ended up on New York time, on a penalty kick in the 2nd minute. Kvara scores and scores. Then a brace from the centre-forward who wins the applause when 10′ from the end he leaves the field for cholito Simeone.

The match The match blocked during the first 45′ : Spalletti’s team does a lot of ball possession but the chances are few, thanks also to the excellent defensive work of Gotti’s team (he followed the match from home for a small intervention which he underwent during the week) which is dense in midfield and made fencing Lobotka. Napoli therefore conquers another three points in the lunch time and momentarily moves to 16 points from Rome and Inter, waiting for the San Siro derby.

Osimhen Osimhen particularly smiling at the end of the race: I am very happy with the small historic goal. The important thing was to win the match against opponents we had the utmost respect for. Now we need to prepare for the next race, always stay focused. The Nigerian center forward then recounted the pre-match curtain when a shot from him missed the goal and the ball ended up in the Curva hitting a female fan in the face. He went to the stands and apologized to her. See also Piazza's line: "Elachem, talent and intensity"

Spalletti Spalletti at the end of the match comments on yet another victory: The players’ heads make the difference. started the night before this breakfast time contest with Spezia. At the beginning we weren’t so fluid due to the balance of the spice. From the bench, Spalletti often motivated the two scorers, who evidently weren’t satisfying him in the first half: We need their quality, their talent. So I kept calling them back. The pitch was very difficult, we couldn’t find our usual rhythm, we had to get around the problem with other choices.