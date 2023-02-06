In the last minute of added time, Monza on a penalty grabs the draw against Sampdoria, the Ligurians remain 8 points from salvation

When the 6′ added time has already expired and Chiffi hasn’t blown the whistle yet, Murru desperate to defend the lead until capitalized, engages in melee with

Petagna in the area: light contact but the referee has no hesitations. Pessina transforms, thus allowing Monza to obtain the 7th consecutive useful result. Stankovic, in tears, runs away to the locker room, disappointed at having squandered a well-deserved success.

Back from four consecutive defeats, Sampdoria presents itself in Brianza without fear reverential. Indeed, driven by the coach’s words (We can still change the history of our championship), takes the lead thanks to Gabbiadini. Monza, drunk with a post Juve hangover, finds the equal with Petagna. Then say new Gabbiadini tries to drag Sampdoria out of the relegation zone, until Chiffi whistles out of time.

