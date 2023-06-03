Home » goals from Romagnoli and Luis Alberto, Sarri finishes second – breaking latest news
Lazio respond to Inter, win at Empoli with a header from Romagnoli and a right foot from Luis Alberto to finish the championship in second place

Lazio responded to Inter, won 2-0 at Empoli and closed the championship in second place with a two-point margin over the Nerazzurri. Champions League qualification had already been celebrated well in advance and even some teasing, especially after Roma’s failure to qualify, defeated in the Europa League final by Sevilla.

In the first half, a particularly sparkling match was not staged, thanks above all to the solid tactics of the Tuscan team opposed to the possession of the ball by Sarri, today disqualified and replaced by Martusciello. Vicar, in any case, works a lot. The first real weight opportunity of the match comes only in the 41st minute, with Milinkovic-Savic who invents a perfect through ball for Immobilethe attacker who tries the lob finds an excellent response from the blue number 13.

At the start of the second half, Empoli’s defense jumped, with yet another goal conceded — there are 11 — from a corner kick: Luis Alberto sent a precise cross into the center of the area and Romagnoli headed out to beat Vicario. Then little happens. The uproar of exchanges begins and there is room for the wonderful standing ovation dedicated to Vicar himself, probably destined for more prestigious shores and deeply moved when making room for Ujkani.

In the final minutes, Cambiaghi first commits Provedel with a blow from outside, then gets a second yellow card and is sent off. And in the 92nd minute Luis Alberto doubled his lead, confirmed by Var. The Lazio championship ends in an optimal way.

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 22:55)

