A new competitor is about to enter the field of football video games, even if for Goals the times still seem very long.

On Twitter, the development team of Goals – one of the new contenders for the throne of football games – took advantage of the holidays to share a real manifesto. The sharing has the aim of defining the substantial differences between this title and the others active in the same sector, already recognized by other players, including for example Konami, as a potential ‘threat’ to the duopoly that has up to now governed the industry .

What will Goals be like? —

In the “manifesto”, the team explains that Goals is “our attempt to give football the game it deserves”, ie “a fair game that is a reflection of football, and not the football industry. We wanted to make a game that was fun right out of the box without players having to invest a fortune.” The new title will be “all about winning, but also one where winning comes in more forms than just winning games. The focus will be on trick shots, designing great shirts or creating an arena that inspires greatness. No two players will have the same trip.”

But, for now, no gameplay —

If that sounds a little vague to you, the rest of the message is even more so. “Goals is for everyone, as football can and should be: it’s for the casual and the pro. For players, for managers and for fans; it’s for designers, for the public and for divas. For everyone who loves the game itself or everything around it. Goals is football”. All very nice but it should be noted that the title has never even been seen in action, so far, and that this kind of declaration does nothing but try to gather as many followers as possible in the world of videogame football. Something similar had already happened with UFL but, in that case, the moment of reckoning – or the release date – is inexorably approaching. It will only be then that we will be able to understand if these FIFA-killers, who openly point to EA Sports and its FUT mode as their sworn enemy, will have what it takes to beat such an expert opponent.