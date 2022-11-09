You’ve been waiting a long time for it and, finally, here it is: God of War Ragnarok is ready to go on your consoles. How about a little help to complete it 100%?

God of War Ragnarok is finally here and, having completed it a few weeks ago now, we are able to give you some tips on how to enjoy it to the fullest and unlock the best content in the game. We have prepared insights into the story and gameplay, as well as specific guides about the many puzzles and secrets, playful and narrative, hidden between the lines of the code of this gem for PS4 and PS5. So, without further ado, here is the complete guide to God of War Ragnarok – without spoilers, where not duly reported.

The God of War Ragnarok guide –

This page will act as a constantly updated hub for all the guides that we will produce between now and the next few days themed God of War Ragnarok. This means that the contents published right now will not be the latest at all, but will continue to flow into this page as we share them with you. The good news is that there are already many, so let’s not get lost in chatter and begin to understand what it is.

History

Gameplay

Puzzles and collectibles

Where to find all the Chests of the Norns

Where to find all the Ravens of Odin

…

For the time being, we’ve broken down the complete God of War Ragnarok guide into three main stumps: story, gameplay, puzzles, and collectibles. In this way, you can easily reach the point that interests you most in the game, whether it is a main quest mission that you can’t get through for some reason, a puzzle in a Favor that you didn’t understand, or you want to get the coveted 100. %.

We will be updating this page very frequently between now and the rest of the week and beyond, so be sure to visit us again if you don’t want to miss anything from the new chapter of the Norse saga of Kratos and Atreus.

(updating)