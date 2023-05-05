“God save the King”: The English anthem splits Liverpool FC

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC’s current winning streak will be overshadowed by a debate ahead of Saturday’s home game. The club have now announced that the English anthem will be played. Not everyone likes that.

TDespite opposition from some of its fans, Liverpool FC will play the English national anthem “God Save The King” in the stadium on Saturday before the Premier League game against Brentford FC (6.30 p.m.). Players and officials of the teams will gather in the center circle, the English first division football club announced on Friday. The occasion is the coronation of King Charles III, which will also take place on Saturday and will take place in London at noon.

By playing the anthem, the club is following a request from the league officials, which is viewed extremely critically, at least by parts of the supporters. “It’s obviously a personal choice how those who are at Anfield on Saturday celebrate the occasion and we know some fans have strong opinions on that,” the football club said in a statement.

Liverpool fans sing derogatory song about coronation

The Royals are apparently not well received by Liverpool fans. During the recent 1-0 home win against Fulham FC on Wednesday, the fans in the famous standing room “The Kop” sang a derogatory song about the coronation. The anthem has also been booed before. On the other hand, when the England national team plays in major tournaments, the fans of the “Three Lions” often intonate the piece themselves during the game and sing it loudly and fervently.

In any case, coach Jürgen Klopp will hope that the debate will not depress the mood too much. After the last five wins in a row, the German coach and his team have worked their way up to fifth place in the table after what has been a very mediocre season so far. Even the leap into the Champions League, which was hardly thought possible, is no longer completely out of reach. A win against Brentford, who is ninth in the table, is a prerequisite for this.