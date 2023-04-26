Godfathers and godmothers of the Can We Run Barcelona

On May 14, the solidarity race will take place for the benefit of the protector VEU ANIMAL

They say that the dog is the most faithful friend that a person can have. His loyalty is such that he follows his human companion wherever he goes. Those who live with one of them know this for sure. And the godfathers and godmothers of the Can We Run Barcelonathe charity race where people and their dog pets run together, too.

Familiar faces aware of the adoption and responsible ownership of pets who have wanted to support with their image, and that of their dog, this solidarity initiative in which the 30% of the amount collected in the inscriptions will be donated to the animal protector ANIMAL VOICE.

This is the case of the former number one tennis player in the world Juan Carlos Ferrerothe olympic swimmer Erika Villaecijathe actress Vanessa Romerothe journalists Pilar Eyre y carme barcelo the ‘influencer’ Cosima Ramirez de la Pradaamong others.

“I’m going to run for all Alzheimer’s patients,” he says Jose Codinapresident of the Remember Me Associationwho will also participate with her therapy pets for Alzheimer’s patients.

friend of human

ANIMAL VOICE is a non-profit association founded in 2002 by a group of volunteers with the aim of giving a voice to those who do not have it, the animals. Through it, dogs and cats can be adopted and they are in charge of carrying out the process to deliver the animal in the right conditions. With their selfless work they claim the importance of being prepared when adopting an animal, a living being that has nothing to do with a toy.

This solidarity initiative is organized by THE CATALONIA NEWSPAPER y Iberian press and daily Sport, and is sponsored by the Santa Coloma de Gramenet City Council, Santévet, Eurofitness, Trixie, Edgar&Cooper, Artero, Acana and the AniCura clinics. In addition, Doggyrade, Coca-Cola, Nutrisport and Wuapu also collaborate. It will take place next Sunday may 14 in the Besós River Park in Santa Coloma de Gramenet. It is possible to register until Wednesday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m.