Goffin, Hopman Cup debut, live: last minute of his return after winning Wimbledon

21/07/2023

Act. a las 17:33

CEST

Carlos Alcaraz will debut against David Goffin on Friday, July 21 at around 6:00 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz returns to competition this Friday after winning the Wimbledon tournament on the 16th.

It will be in the Cup Hopmanthe mixed team tournament of the International Federation that returns this 2023 in Nice.

Alcaraz forms a couple with Rebeka Masarova to represent Spain. The Spanish born in Switzerland currently occupies the 72nd position in the ranking. Her debut will be before David Goffin Today, Friday, July 21, around 6:00 p.m.

Who will not be able to be there is Paula Badosa, who fell in the second round of Wimbledon due to physical problems with her back.

17:30

PRIMER SET FOR MERTENS

Bad debut of the Spanish team. the belgian Mertens wins to Masarova in the first set, in the tie-break.

17:29

START THE HOPMAN CUP

debut Masarovawho will play against Mertensthe Belgian

17:12

HOW DOES THE HOPMAN CUP WORK?

The Hopman Cup is a team competition (six in total) from the same country, with teams of two tennis players, a man and a woman.

Each cross between nations is resolved with a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles.

It belongs to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and it is the Tennium company that is in charge of organizing it and it has been reactivated after it was being played between 1989 and 2019 in Australia.

17:10

Spain has started the competition at 4:00 p.m.

17:09

Good afternoon and welcome to this direct from Alcaraz’s return after winning Wimbledon!

