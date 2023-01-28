After the Olympic gold in the 100m, the blue ski star also arrived in the Emirates. The meeting in the Nas Sports Complex
Encounter of giants. “King and queen of speed” clarifies Sofia Goggia, complete with the Italian flag. The occasion is the joint presence of the two Azzurri at the Nas Sports Complex, the more than avant-garde multi-sports center in Dubai, which can only be accessed by invitation from Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 40-year-old crown prince. Marcell Jacobs arrived there on December 28 for a month of training in the heat with coach Paolo Camossi and his staff. Sofia, on the other hand, arrived last Monday for a bit of recovery and together they will leave tomorrow for Italy.
Both are awaited by important events: Jacobs is ready to debut on the track in the 60 meters on February 4 at the Orlen Cup in Lodz; Goggia after the mini-break he will return to train with his teammates in San Pellegrino, before reaching France for the World Cup on 6-19 February. Fast as always.
