Home Sports Goggia-Jacobs, queen and king of speed together in Dubai
Sports

Goggia-Jacobs, queen and king of speed together in Dubai

by admin
Goggia-Jacobs, queen and king of speed together in Dubai

After the Olympic gold in the 100m, the blue ski star also arrived in the Emirates. The meeting in the Nas Sports Complex

Encounter of giants. “King and queen of speed” clarifies Sofia Goggia, complete with the Italian flag. The occasion is the joint presence of the two Azzurri at the Nas Sports Complex, the more than avant-garde multi-sports center in Dubai, which can only be accessed by invitation from Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 40-year-old crown prince. Marcell Jacobs arrived there on December 28 for a month of training in the heat with coach Paolo Camossi and his staff. Sofia, on the other hand, arrived last Monday for a bit of recovery and together they will leave tomorrow for Italy.

Appointments

Both are awaited by important events: Jacobs is ready to debut on the track in the 60 meters on February 4 at the Orlen Cup in Lodz; Goggia after the mini-break he will return to train with his teammates in San Pellegrino, before reaching France for the World Cup on 6-19 February. Fast as always.

January 27 – 10.38pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Oltrepo, sports director Raso "Ko burning but the goal is the championship"

You may also like

Lecce-Salernitana 1-2: goals from Dia, Vilhena and Strefezza

Australian Open: Djokovic advances to final – Xinhua...

Zaniolo rejects Bournemouth: the player has informed Roma

Indonesia Badminton Masters: Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin advanced to...

VIDEO – Rui Patricio goes wild to the...

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Face Atalanta without fear”

Cagliari, high jump: beats Spal 2-1 and secures...

Euroleague, matchday 20: Bayern beats Virtus Bologna 91-84

Brozovic leaves Inter. The auction is ready: Juventus...

Irving scored 40+5+6 and Simmons was injured and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy