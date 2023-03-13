It was the February 10, 2017 when the rivalry broke out between Federico Brignone e Sofia Goggia. Brignone’s words on the sidelines of the combined World Cup Of Saint–Moritz gave birth to the most talked about dualism in the history of sci sky blue. “Won The best”, said the Aosta Valley referring to the output of the Bergamo in slalom. Goggia, in command after the descent, did not take the compatriot’s statements well, causing the case to explode.

The two stars of Italian alpine skiing have characters diametrically opposites. Goggia was expansive and outgoing, Brignone was more shy and shy. They are different too in interpreting their sport. Bergamo always at limitwith risk in its DNA, a bit like its motto: “Only the brave”. On the contrary, the Aosta Valley cleaner and watch the lines, never out of line. “I don’t like it sometimes…because talks too much”, he confessed in 2017 Goggia in an interview double a SciareMag.it. “AND arrogant and if he has to do anything of course, the others do not exist”, Brignone replied. Often theirs rivalry it was also powered from the outside. Maria Rosa QuariBrignone’s mother, before the Games Beijing 2022 a Radio Capital thundered: “Sofia is a lot self-centered and has great determination: despite this gift, I doubt it is really broken the leg, because it’s strange to get back on track afterwards just 23 days“. Words referring to flash recovery of Goggia after the serious injury of Cortina. The former blue skier also spoke of the relationship between the Daughter and the woman from Bergamo: “The two girls are not never been friends“.

On the other hand, the dislike has also been repeatedly confirmed by the due protagonistswhich however have at least tried to underline how it is a rivalry very much. Healthy because she is good for both. He pushes them to get better every day to overcome the other. As for the run-up to the Italian skier with more successes in the World Cup. Currently the primacy is of Goggia, fresh winner of the fourth cup of specialties of free descent. The Bergamo player has one more seal than her teammate. The two, however, they surpass each other frequently now, becoming, first one then the other, the blue more successful in the maximum circuit. But who can be defined the best Italian skier ever?

The high point of Goggia’s career is the February 21, 2018. That day the Bergamo native graduates olympic champion Of free descent and she is the first and still the only Italian to succeed. The Olympic title is missing at track record of Brignone, despite having won at the Games three medals. The 29-year-old from Bergamo also has the podium finish in a single season: 13. In Goggia’s career, however, there are also numerous injuries. Stumbles that have often forced her to make quick comebacks, such as for Beijing 2022, or have deprived her of important appointments, such as the World Cup Cortina 2021. Talent is out of the question, but too often his stile of skiing has tarnished its performance. There fall for her it is always around the corner. Moreover, over the years the blue has lost the technical skills. If the first podium and the first championship medal of his career arrived in gigante, now in this specialty the Bergamo girl practically no longer competes. Goggia is a specialist in descentso much so that often, to avoid “trouble”, skip i super giant.

Brignone, on the contrary, is an athlete polyvalent. In the current winter the Valle d’Aosta has obtained I could in four specialties diverse. The only Achilles heel is it slalomwhich however in the combination of Meribel he gave her the first world gold in career. There 32 enne of La Salle currently holds the Italian podium record in the World Cup. The new world champion also has the world title and the World Cup standings, victories that are missing from Bergamo. Furthermore, in Beijing and Méribel the Aosta Valley was there cover woman. Both in China and in France Brignone took home two laurelswhich allowed her to climb a six medals between the Olympics and the World Cup, against the quattro of Goggia.

For both, however, the shadow of Deborah Comrades. A unique champion, capable of winning three Olympic titles in three different editions of the Games, like no female skier in the world before. The athlete originally from Santa Caterina Valfurva is probably the greatest talent that Italian women’s alpine skiing remembers. In her short career – she retired to 29 years old – had to deal with numerous injuries that often deprived the white circus of its presence. In 1988, after breaking her right knee, he risked his life for a block intestinal. In 1992 at the Albertville Games, after They in super G, seriously injured the ligaments in his knees. Despite this he conquered another argento at the Olympics, three golds at the World Championships and sixteen World Cup successes. The only trophy she lacks is the Crystal ballescape it precisely because of the constant stops.

Compagnoni, Goggia and Brignone perhaps deserve equally the title of the strongest Italian skier ever. It is impossible to say who is the best. But one thing is certain: all three have made the history of blue alpine skiing and the last two are still writing it today. Goggia and Brignone, with their rivalry, remain the protagonists of the most successful era of Italian women’s alpine skiing.