Susanne Gogl-Walli has reached the final over 400 m at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul. After winning the preliminary heat, the 26-year-old made it to second place in her semifinals on Friday, making it into the medal decision of the top six on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CET, live on ORF1). Magdalena Lindner, on the other hand, was eliminated in the Ataköy Arena over 60 m.

