Of Maximilian Nerozzi

the difference between the five-year renewal at Juventus which was essentially done and the three-year signed at Roma. The Argentine therefore also asks for compensation for the salary maneuver and the non-payment of three million

TORINO The deal for the renewal with Juve it was basically done and the signing was just a formality, reveals at one point the lawyer of Paulo Dybalathe lawyer Luca Ferrari, heard on February 28 by the assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutor Mario Bendoni, in the context of the investigation into the accounts of the black and white club. An autograph worth 49 million and 497 thousand eurosas the lawyer himself explains in an email acquired in the file: Equal to the difference between the fixed remuneration envisaged on the basis of the renewal (69,652,000 euros gross) and that envisaged in the sports performance contract (three-year, ndr) just concluded with Roma (total gross euro 20,155,000). Also for this reason Ferrari confirms its intention to take legal action against the club, in the event of non-payment of around 3 million euros by next April, for salaries arrears with the second salary maneuver. Requests in writing means a summons, he underlines to the prosecutors who bring him an excerpt from Dybala’s deposition, which had exempted him from professional secrecy.

The contract ready Even if the player would not want to quarrel with his beloved former team: Indeed, it was not Paulo in the first instance who requested compensation – says the lawyer – as much as his entourage. But I agreed, mom was also very angry. I haven’t spoken to Paulo for months, I almost always speak to Jorge (Antun his attorney, ndr). Moral: I believe he will try both ways, acting both on the basis of the non-renewal and on the basis of the protection agreements signed with the second salary maneuver. For the renewal, in autumn 2021 Juve and the former number 10 had reached an agreement on every essential element: from the duration (five seasons) to the consideration (fixed salary of 9.2 million euros, equal to 17.413 million gross ), as well as variable remuneration of 9 bonuses equal to a maximum of 4.9 million euro. He waited because Antun wasn’t registered in the agents’ register, then in January Juve changed course: they decided to bet on Vlahovic. And the two operations, in my opinion, were alternative and incompatible. See also Hyundai, record sales in 2021 compared to 2020. Tucson, i10 and Kona shine

Ferrari explains again, on the second salary maneuver: I had to have a parachute, a plan B: these writings demonstrate that if the player is transferred before the conditions for payment of bonuses for integration purposes are met, in any case, he would have been recognized as an incentive to leave the amount owed. Then he glosses: I even predicted that, if he died, the integration would go to the heirs. He had also had it written in the new renewal contract, the one that was later skipped: integrated with the provision of a further bonus in two seasons (22/23 and 23/24) which had not been entered by the agents; and the recovery of the salary maneuver. At clause number 13.

And in view of next Monday’s preliminary hearing before the investigating judge Marco Picco, the prosecutor Ciro Santoriello, who until now was part of the pool, will not be there: in complete autonomy, he decided to take a step back following the month-long social storm ago, for posting a video in which he made a joke about his football faith. I admit it, I’m a huge Napoli fan and I hate Juventus. As a prosecutor, I am anti-Juventus, against thefts on the pitch, said speaking of an investigation into the black and whites that was closed during a conference in 2019. The chief prosecutor, Anna Maria Loreto, acknowledged, appreciating the great institutional sense, the loyalty and attachment that led the magistrate to take this decision. Colleagues Gianoglio and Bendoni will support the accusation: the two magistrates who, on 25 May 2021, signed the first investigation delegation into Juve’s capital gains, to the economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza. See also The inconsistency of the national football at home has affected many teams in the league and still have wage arrears