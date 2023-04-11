Behind the scenes the volunteers of Insieme per Sacco, Gruppo Alpini Albaredo, Tiro alla Fune Valtellina, Pro Loco Bema, Pro Loco Gerola, Sport Race Valtellina, Team Valtellina, K2 Valtellina, Sagra di San Bello, La Voce di Daniele and Pro Loco La Caurga.

AS ALWAYS THE PURPOSE IS BENEFICIAL:

a portion of the proceeds from registrations and voluntary donations will be used to donate equipment and/or services to the charities of the Morbegno district. THE FORMULA: All the trials will be on Wednesdays, starting at 20.00. The registration fee of € 10.00 to be paid upon registration, all members will be offered a Sandwich and Sausage with Beer or Soft Drink. From this year € 4.00 of each participant will be paid to charity. There is no shortage of news. With a view to involving more and more amateurs and sports and mountain enthusiasts, the category of walkers has been introduced, who will be accompanied by local people. Furthermore, compared to 2022 there is the return of the Cech Vertical Race (Traona Fraz. Valletta – Chiesa San Bernardo) and two new entries, the Risciö-up from Villapinta to the center of Buglio in Monte and the Sostila Vertical with departure from Sirta and arrival in the ancient village of Sostila. For those interested, there is the possibility to purchase the Carnet of the 11 races, at the introductory price of €100.00 by 10 April 2023 directly on the website www.goinupvertical.it. Everyone will be given a 2023 circuit t-shirt.

STARTING SOON:

registrations are open for the first test, scheduled for Wednesday 19 April. To launch the 2023 edition, after 3 years of absence, the Cech Vertical Race returns and does so by confirming part of the race route, but changing the arrival location. Meeting and departure will be in Traona in the Valletta hamlet at the multifunctional. The route, after a short flat part, will begin to climb towards the Church of San Apollonia and then head towards the old part of Santa Croce and climb towards Civo. The arrival will be near the church of San Bernardo overlooking Lake Como. The ascent itinerary includes 3.5km of development and a positive difference in height of 590m. Registrations are open on the renewed website www.goinupvertical.it e at the technical partner of the 3 Passi Outdoor Patagonia circuit in Morbegno.

THE CALENDAR:

19th April 2023 – 2nd Cech Vertical Race (Traona Fraz. Valletta – San Bernardo)

10th May 2023 – 1st Risciö-up (Villapinta – Buglio in Monte)

24th May 2023 – 5th Larg-Up (Cosio Valtellino/Regoledo – Sacco)

7th June 2023 – 4th LAVE’nsù (Alta Gerola – Laveggiolo)

21 June 2023 – 4th Vertical Egùl (Albaredo – Egolo)

05 July 2023 – 4th Vertical Lino (Ponte Bitto – Bema)

19 July 2023 – 4th Kurt-Up (Mellarolo – Ref. La Corte)

02 August 2023 – 1st Sostila Vertical (Sirta – Sostila)

6 September 2023 – 9th Colmen Vertical (Morbegno/Desco – Cima Colmen)

20 September 2023 – 2nd San Giorgio Vertical (Talamona – San Giorgio)

04 October 2023 – 7th Arz-Up (Morbegno – Arzo)

Off-circuit friendly test: 05 May 2023 – 5th Pietro Vertical (Ardenno – Pioda)