Gold Cup: Record winner Mexico conquers ninth title

Gold Cup: Record winner Mexico conquers ninth title

Record winner Mexico has won the Gold Cup for the ninth time. In the continental tournament of the CONCACAF zone (North and Central America and the Caribbean), the favored Mexicans prevailed 1-0 (0-0) against Panama in Inglewood on Sunday (local time). Santiago Gimenez became the match winner with his winning goal in the 88th minute of the game. Panama with LASK defender Andres Andrade meanwhile missed the premiere title.

