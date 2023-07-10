Home » Gold Cup: USA and Jamaica fly to the semifinals – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 10 – The United States and Jamaica beat Canada and Guatemala respectively and qualified for the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Stars and Stripes team won 3-2 on penalties against Canada, after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. In the semifinals he will meet Panama.

Jamaica instead beat Guatemala 1-0 and will now face Mexico. (HANDLE).

