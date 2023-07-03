Gold Cup

The USA and Jamaica secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup with thumping victories. The Americans swept Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 in Charlotte on Sunday, while the Jamaicans stunned St Kitts and Nevis 5-0 in Santa Clara. In the end, the USA prevailed in Group A with the same number of points in front of Jamaica due to the better goal difference.



Both teams finished the first phase of the tournament with seven points. In Group B, Qatar secured second place with a 1-0 win against group winners Mexico. The 2022 World Cup hosts beat Honduras on goal difference, whose win against Haiti (2-1) went unrewarded.

Jesus Ferreira was outstanding with a flawless hat-trick (14th, 38th, 45th + 3) in the US dress. The 22-year-old FC Dallas centre-forward netted a hat-trick in his second consecutive international match, earning himself a place in the history books that no US player had ever done before. After 21 appearances in team kit, he has already scored 14 goals – for the third time he scored three or more goals in a game. The remaining goals went to Cade Cowell (66′), Gianluca Busio (79′) and Brandon Vazquez (95′).

AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez Burke was unable to prevent SKN St. Pölten from being relegated from the Admiral Bundesliga in 2020 with four goals and two assists

Jamaica also made it through to the quarter-finals with a thumping victory. Before half-time, the island nation came on track with a Julani Archibald own goal (30) and a Jon Russell strike in added time. After the break, Di’Shon Bernard (49′), Daniel Johnson (72′) and former St. Pölten striker Cory Burke (74′) made the final score.