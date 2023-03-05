Home Sports gold in the 60m in front of Jacobs- Corriere TV
Ceccarelli repeats himself after beating Jacobs in the Italian championships: he wins the European title with a time of 6.48′

(LaPresse) Samuel Ceccarelli repeats itself. After beating Marcell Jacobs on 60 meters in the absolute Italian championships, the sprinter from Massa also earned the European gold at the Euroindoors in Istanbul. The Italian champion finished in 6.48′, while Jacobs finished in 6’50 complaining of a muscle discomfort immediately after the finish line. Bronze to Sweden with Henrik Larsson (6″53). (LaPresse)

March 4, 2023 – Updated March 4, 2023 , 8:13 pm

