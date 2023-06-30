Gold Medal Prospects for Zhejiang Swimmers at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Zhejiang Swimmers Eyeing Gold at Hangzhou Asian Games

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, set to begin on September 23, has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts around the world. One of the most highly anticipated events of the games is the swimming competition, which will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. With 40 athletes set to participate in the swimming event, the spotlight is on the nine swimmers from Zhejiang. Fans are eagerly wondering how much gold these talented athletes can bring home.

Among the Zhejiang swimmers competing in the Asian Games, two are Olympic champions: Wang Shun and Ye Shiwen. Wang Shun, 29 years old, has previously participated in three Asian Games, winning one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. His recent accomplishment includes winning the gold medal in the men’s 200m individual medley at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 1:55.00.

Wang Shun admitted that after his triumph at the Tokyo Olympics, he momentarily lost his sense of purpose. However, he has since regained his motivation. During the National Swimming Championships in May, he posted an impressive time of 1:55.55 in the 200-meter medley event, the world‘s best result of the year at that time. Wang Shun expressed his determination to perform well in both the World Championships in July and the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

Ye Shiwen, who gained fame as a teenager in the 2012 London Olympics, winning two gold medals, has faced obstacles in her swimming career due to physical development and injuries. At the recent National Swimming Championships in May, she clinched the championship in the 200-meter breaststroke with a personal best time of 2:22.44. Ye Shiwen has openly expressed her goal of winning the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, highlighting the significance of competing on home soil.

While the veterans like Wang Shun and Ye Shiwen strive to continue their legacy, young swimmers from Zhejiang are also making their mark. Among the Zhejiang swimmers on the Asian Games roster, five are born after 2000. Notable performances include 19-year-old Pan Zhanle from Wenzhou, who broke the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, and 20-year-old Fei Liwei from Hangzhou, who won the 1500-meter freestyle with an excellent time of 14:46.59.

The swimming event at the Hangzhou Asian Games is expected to award a total of 41 gold medals. With the recent impressive performances from the Zhejiang swimmers, hopes are high for excellent results from the home team. The Chinese swimming team’s Asian Games roster includes a total of 19 male and 21 female athletes, including the talented Zhejiang contingent.

As the countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games continues, fans eagerly await the performances of these extraordinary swimmers.

