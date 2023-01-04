Below are the first places in the “SCARPA D’ORO 2023” ranking

DIVISION OF COEFFICIENTS:

– goals scored in the leagues of the top 5 nations in the UEFA Ranking have coefficient 2

– the goals scored in the championships of the nations from 6th to 22nd place in the UEFA Nations Rankings have coefficient 1.5

– the goals scored in the nations’ championships from 23rd place in the UEFA Nations Rankings have coefficient 1

