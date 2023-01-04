Below are the first places in the “SCARPA D’ORO 2023” ranking
DIVISION OF COEFFICIENTS:
– goals scored in the leagues of the top 5 nations in the UEFA Ranking have coefficient 2
– the goals scored in the championships of the nations from 6th to 22nd place in the UEFA Nations Rankings have coefficient 1.5
– the goals scored in the nations’ championships from 23rd place in the UEFA Nations Rankings have coefficient 1
© breaking latest news
See also Diamond League Doha Station: Woo Sang-hyuk wins men's high jump, men's pole vault postponed due to strong wind_Game_Player_Shim