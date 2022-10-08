The Manchester City tank has already largely exceeded the double figures: the projection for the end of the season is 66 goals, a figure that would shatter the stellar figure of 50 goals achieved by Messi in 2011-12

When Mario Jardel won his second Golden Shoe, Erling Braut Haaland made extensive use of baby bottles. It was 2002, and the Brazilian striker (who two seasons later had the unfortunate idea of ​​giving himself a pass to Ancona) had even improved his scoring: with his Sporting Lisbon he had scored 42 goals, six more than the experience with the Port of three years earlier. Twenty years ago it seemed an otherworldly goal, that of forty goals in one of the Top 5-6 European leagues. Messi and Ronaldo would have thought of it, making it almost within reach, with their nauseating domination of the following years.

PURSUING DUDU — In short, the Golden Boot has always captured the attention of the champions of the penalty area, eager every year to break a new record. And it would be worth talking about records. Because the cyborg version of Haaland (no longer the bottle consumer of a few years ago) can aim to beat them all, the records related to the Golden Shoe. For example, putting your foot on the podium: if we want to take into account the simple numbers (and not the coefficients, which differentiate the top European championships from those of the second and third floor), the bronze medal in terms of realization is at the neck of Dudu Georgescu , formidable bomber of Dinamo Bucharest between the Seventies and Eighties. In 1976-77 the Romanian forward scored 47 goals, more than enough to allow his team to win the national championship. Of course, there were not yet the coefficients: since 1996 the most coveted achievement trophy has been awarded on the basis of the UEFA ranking of the reference championship. If you play in the top five countries (including Italy) each goal is worth two points, while it is worth one and a half points in a league between sixth and twenty-second position and only one point from twenty-third down. See also Godin towards Dinamo Moscow, Cagliari follows Dragusin

MODERN TIMES — Therefore, considering only the realization data, Georgescu’s record lasted for exactly 35 years. Then Lionel Messi decided to amaze the world, in the 2011-12 season: 50 round goals with the Barcelona shirt. First place in the all-time ranking for goals scored in a single championship; considering the multiplication of the coefficient (in this case, a doubling), Messi was the first and so far the only one to hit triple points for the Golden Boot. One hundred points exactly, a very difficult record to beat. Cristiano Ronaldo tried and missed it by a hair: in 2014-15 the Portuguese in the Real Madrid jersey swelled the Liga goals 48 times, for a total of 96 points. A failed goal for CR7, who in any case surpassed Georgescu in terms of number of goals and took second place in the overall standings.

CANNIBAL ERLING — Over the years, the Golden Shoe share has dropped. Last year Robert Lewandowski only needed 35 goals: in any case not bad for the Polish striker in the last tango with Bayern. Hope then can only reside in Erling Braut Haaland: the Norwegian has scored 14 goals in eight Premier League games. And now let’s try to make clear the concept of breaking every record: if Haaland kept this (unreal) pace of realization, he would close at 66 (sixty-six) goals. Georgescu, in short, has very valid reasons to fear coming down from the podium. But even Messi and Ronaldo are not sleeping peacefully: with a monster like the City striker, even a 50-goal goal risks becoming a formality to be hit easily in February. See also Badminton World Championships Comprehensive: All Chinese players pass the test

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 10:02 am)

