Draymond Green will not exercise the $27.5 million player option in his contract.

The player will become an unrestricted free agent according to what his agent Rich Paul revealed to The Athletic.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.

