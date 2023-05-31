Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers Announces Resignation: “It’s Time!”

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers officially announced his resignation today, personally saying: “It’s time!”

Today, there is news that Bob Myers, the general manager who built the Warriors dynasty, rejected a generous contract extension offer, hoping to leave the NBA for a while after resigning, and the team has not yet announced a successor.

Bob officially joined the team in 2011. He was promoted from a special assistant to the general manager to the general manager of the team. In 2016, he became the president of basketball operations. His deeds include hiring Steve Kerr and signing Kevin Durant, successfully creating a great team with 4 championships in 8 years dynasty.

The Golden State Warriors encountered a conflict between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the beginning of this year’s season. This incident caused a major blow to the Warriors’ good team atmosphere. During the playoffs, there were also many rumors about young players’ playing time. There are opinions, and the team finally lost to Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, and the pursuit of the second consecutive championship officially declared a failure.