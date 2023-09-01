Golden State Warriors, in arrivo Jason Staudt

Jason Staudt will join the front office of the Golden State Warriors.

Staudt, who hails from Washington where he serves as a personnel scout, is also a longtime NBA assistant coach and recently coached the Texas Tech team at TBT.

