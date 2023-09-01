Home » Golden State Warriors, in arrivo Jason Staudt
Sports

Golden State Warriors, in arrivo Jason Staudt

by admin
Golden State Warriors, in arrivo Jason Staudt

Jason Staudt will join the front office of the Golden State Warriors.

Staudt, who hails from Washington where he serves as a personnel scout, is also a longtime NBA assistant coach and recently coached the Texas Tech team at TBT.

See also  irregular goal of the bull

You may also like

Title: Qinghai Township Basketball Team Wins Fourth Place...

Ice hockey: Innsbruck surprises in CHL against Geneva

Battle of the Titans: Atlanta Braves vs. Los...

it’s Zapata’s day, Roma dreams of Ramos

Comunicaciones Falls Short in Central American Cup, Losing...

YASAR ERKAN, THE FIGHTER WHO GAVE TURKEY THE...

the squad of the France team for the...

the two Grand Masters remember all the positions...

French cyclist Martinez is the new leader of...

Spanish Goalkeeper Catalina Coll Reflects on 2023 World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy